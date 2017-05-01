Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stake Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TNB Financial bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $6,190,000. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.5% in the first quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after buying an additional 200,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 271.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.57. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $333.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.23. The firm earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post $20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Leerink Swann lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.30.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.39 per share, with a total value of $380,424.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Clancy sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.55, for a total value of $2,883,721.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,036,542.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

