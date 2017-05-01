BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BCRX. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) traded up 7.57% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. 1,432,674 shares of the company were exchanged. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The stock’s market cap is $504.37 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 296.19% and a negative net margin of 313.02%. The company earned $9 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.68) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $54,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,743.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $139,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,664,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 231,215 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $48,351,000. RTW Investments LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LLC now owns 4,204,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 1,967,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. It uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology.

