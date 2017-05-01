Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

BIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.26. The stock had a trading volume of 291,165 shares. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $135.94 and a 52 week high of $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 229.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.81.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.73. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $571.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $58,839.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,318.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 829,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,445,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 466,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after buying an additional 38,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 189.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,070,000 after buying an additional 299,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after buying an additional 87,664 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

