BHP Billiton plc (BBL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton plc earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the mining company an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) opened at 30.73 on Monday. BHP Billiton plc has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Billiton plc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About BHP Billiton plc

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

