Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 181,140 Shares of American Express Company (AXP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,964,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 181,140 shares during the period. American Express Company accounts for about 1.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of American Express Company worth $129,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Express Company by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,213,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $95,997,000 after buying an additional 218,567 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 11.9% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 55,668 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,312 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of American Express Company during the first quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 79.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm earned $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. American Express Company had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post $5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of American Express Company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.05 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $70.00 target price on American Express Company and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

In related news, Director John Joseph Brennan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.74 per share, with a total value of $318,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 46,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $3,792,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,374,947.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Express Company

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

