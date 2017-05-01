Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Receives $46.37 Average PT from Analysts

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.37.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy Co from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy Co in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.85 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy Co from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) traded down 0.68% on Friday, hitting $51.46. 2,234,344 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. Best Buy Co has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $52.67.

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.28. The business earned $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Best Buy Co had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Best Buy Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Best Buy Co’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In related news, VP Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $44,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shari L. Ballard sold 189,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $9,215,963.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,449.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,029 shares of company stock valued at $19,817,710. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co during the third quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Best Buy Co by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 519,931 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $19,835,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy Co by 46.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 652,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $24,906,000 after buying an additional 207,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy Co by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,012 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy Co

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

