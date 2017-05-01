Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) insider Patricia H. Walker sold 7,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $379,945.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) opened at 51.85 on Monday. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63.

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.28. The company earned $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Best Buy Co had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Best Buy Co’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Insider Sells $379,945.94 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/best-buy-co-inc-bby-insider-sells-379945-94-in-stock.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Best Buy Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Best Buy Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Best Buy Co in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Best Buy Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Best Buy Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 6,078 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.