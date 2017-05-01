Best Buy Co (BBY) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.38

Press coverage about Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) has trended positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Best Buy Co earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the technology retailer an impact score of 68 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) opened at 51.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. Best Buy Co has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Best Buy Co had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Best Buy Co’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Best Buy Co’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.85 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Vetr lowered Best Buy Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Best Buy Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Best Buy Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/best-buy-co-bby-getting-positive-news-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

In other news, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 7,447 shares of Best Buy Co stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $379,945.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of Best Buy Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $44,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,029 shares of company stock worth $19,817,710. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.