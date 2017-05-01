Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.31

Media headlines about Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) have trended positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Berkshire Hills Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) opened at 37.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.60. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $38.65.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business earned $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post $2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc (Berkshire) is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Berkshire product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps.

