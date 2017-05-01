eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in eBay were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,758,521 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,299,174,000 after buying an additional 309,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in eBay by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,671,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $877,482,000 after buying an additional 1,342,624 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 24,769,943 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $814,931,000 after buying an additional 161,127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,432,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $672,224,000 after buying an additional 1,086,075 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,540,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $342,637,000 after buying an additional 413,537 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) opened at 33.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The e-commerce company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 80.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $32.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Vetr downgraded eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.03.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Tierney sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $200,145.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $221,445.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $964,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,420 shares of company stock worth $4,801,655. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

