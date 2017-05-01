Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $1,767,000 Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA held its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Progressive Corp were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Progressive Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Progressive Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 14,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association raised its stake in Progressive Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 35,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) opened at 39.72 on Monday. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Progressive Corp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Progressive Corp’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $33.00 price target on shares of Progressive Corp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive Corp in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive Corp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, FBR & Co upped their price objective on shares of Progressive Corp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.62.

Progressive Corp Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

