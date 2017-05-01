Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $17.879 Million Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,594 shares during the period. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT makes up approximately 2.1% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned 0.27% of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT worth $17,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,371,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,537,000 after buying an additional 132,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,091,000 after buying an additional 94,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,616,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after buying an additional 115,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,146,000 after buying an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 842,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after buying an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) opened at 62.60 on Monday. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s payout ratio is currently 156.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised W.P. Carey Inc. REIT to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other W.P. Carey Inc. REIT news, insider Mark M. Goldberg sold 18,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $1,141,346.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,193.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About W.P. Carey Inc. REIT

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

