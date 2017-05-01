Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 6,250 Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GG. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldcorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Fore Research & Management LP purchased a new stake in Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) opened at 13.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 0.12. Goldcorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm earned $882 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.91 million. Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 114.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Goldcorp Inc. will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

