Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG) PT Raised to GBX 4,111

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 3,433 ($44.33) to GBX 4,111 ($53.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKG. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,559 ($45.95) target price (down previously from GBX 3,876 ($50.05)) on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC from GBX 4,580 ($59.13) to GBX 4,370 ($56.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,481 ($44.95) price target on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC from GBX 2,790 ($36.02) to GBX 3,175 ($40.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,357.75 ($43.35).

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) traded down 1.2129% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3254.8738. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,015.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,390.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,164.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,822.88. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.48 billion.

In other news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.15), for a total value of £31,100,000 ($40,154,938.67).

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

