Berendsen PLC (BRSN) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Berendsen PLC (LON:BRSN) in a report issued on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,249 ($16.13) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.27) target price on shares of Berendsen PLC in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Berendsen PLC from GBX 951 ($12.28) to GBX 908 ($11.72) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays PLC lowered Berendsen PLC to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 911 ($11.76) to GBX 700 ($9.04) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Berendsen PLC to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.27) to GBX 660 ($8.52) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc lowered Berendsen PLC to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,070 ($13.82) to GBX 940 ($12.14) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 858.82 ($11.09).

Berendsen PLC (LON:BRSN) traded down 3.285303% on Friday, reaching GBX 841.578430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 787.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 891.24. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.44 billion. Berendsen PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 722.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,371.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Berendsen PLC’s previous dividend of $10.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 785 ($10.14) per share, for a total transaction of £78,500 ($101,355.71). Also, insider James Drummond bought 122,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £9,827.20 ($12,688.44).

Berendsen PLC Company Profile

Berendsen plc is a focused European textile, hygiene and safety solutions business. The Company operates through Workwear, Facility, Healthcare and Hospitality segments. It provides outsourced workwear services to 80,000 customers across Europe. Its services include workwear design, rental and delivery, repair, stockholding and stock management, including specialized garment dispensing systems.

