Benchmark Co. Begins Coverage on Silver Spring Networks Inc (SSNI)

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE:SSNI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSNI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Silver Spring Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wunderlich cut Silver Spring Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Silver Spring Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Silver Spring Networks in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co set a $17.00 target price on Silver Spring Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of Silver Spring Networks (NYSE:SSNI) opened at 11.41 on Tuesday. Silver Spring Networks has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company’s market cap is $605.21 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

Silver Spring Networks (NYSE:SSNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company earned $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Silver Spring Networks will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raj Vaswani sold 25,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $281,237.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,178.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 28,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $340,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,648 shares of company stock worth $634,703. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Silver Spring Networks during the third quarter valued at $4,747,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spring Networks during the third quarter valued at $3,545,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silver Spring Networks by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 136,969 shares during the period. Emancipation Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spring Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Silver Spring Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Spring Networks

Silver Spring Networks, Inc is engaged in creating, building and deploying large-scale networks and solutions enabling the Internet of things (IoT) for critical infrastructure. The Company provides a networking platform and solutions that enable utilities to transform the power grid infrastructure into the smart grid.

