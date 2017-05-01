Bemis Company’s (BMS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group AG

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bemis Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bemis Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on Bemis Company to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bemis Company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis Company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bemis Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.64.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) opened at 44.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.90. Bemis Company has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Bemis Company had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business earned $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bemis Company will post $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Bemis Company’s (BMS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group AG” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bemis-companys-bms-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-credit-suisse-group-ag.html.

In other news, insider James W. Ransom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,483.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMS. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in Bemis Company by 9.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 35,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Bemis Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bemis Company by 30.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bemis Company during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Bemis Company during the third quarter worth approximately $14,866,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bemis Company

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.