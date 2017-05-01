Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “Bemis projects its adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.85–$3.00 in 2017. Cash from operations are likely to be in the range of $440–$480 million and capital expenditures are expected to be around $200 million for the full year. Bemis will gain from focus on capital spending for organic growth and efficiency improvements. Its capital allocation strategy and increase in share repurchase authorization will drive growth. However, Bemis’ results will be affected by increase in interest expense and deterioration in the Brazilian economy. The company continues to bear the brunt of a flat-to-declining U.S. packaged food market. Estimates have been going down ahead of Bemis' Q1 earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Reflecting these headwinds, Bemis' shares have been underperforming the Zacks categorized Container –Paper/Plastics Industry year to date.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMS. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bemis Company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bemis Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bemis Company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $51.00 price objective on Bemis Company and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on Bemis Company to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bemis Company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Shares of Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) opened at 44.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.90. Bemis Company has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $53.32.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Bemis Company had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business earned $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bemis Company will post $2.84 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bemis-company-inc-bms-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, insider James W. Ransom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,483.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bemis Company during the fourth quarter worth $61,904,000. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Bemis Company by 672.9% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 562,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after buying an additional 489,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bemis Company by 42.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,750,000 after buying an additional 397,638 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Bemis Company during the third quarter worth $14,866,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Bemis Company during the third quarter worth approximately $9,349,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bemis Company

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bemis Company (BMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.