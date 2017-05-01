Belmond Ltd (BEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC set a $16.00 price target on Belmond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) traded down 0.81% on Monday, reaching $12.30. 8,449 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Belmond has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Michael F increased its stake in shares of Belmond by 22.4% in the third quarter. Price Michael F now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Belmond by 8.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Belmond during the third quarter worth $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belmond during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Belmond by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/belmond-ltd-bel-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. (Belmond) is a hotel company and adventure travel operator. As of December 31, 2016, Belmond owned, partially-owned and/or operated 45 properties, consisting of 34 individual deluxe hotels, 29 of which are owned (including nine under long-term lease), five European tourist trains, two cruise ships in Myanmar (one of which is under long-term charter), one French canal cruise business consisting of five small canal boats, and one stand-alone restaurant in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Belmond Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmond Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.