Bellway plc (BWY) Lifted to “Add” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) to an add rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have GBX 3,145 ($40.21) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,925 ($37.39).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,091 ($39.52) price target on shares of Bellway plc in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway plc in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,780 ($35.54) price target on shares of Bellway plc in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,745 ($47.88) price target on shares of Bellway plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bellway plc from GBX 2,780 ($35.54) to GBX 2,840 ($36.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellway plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,998.97 ($38.34).

Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) opened at 2854.448486 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.49 billion. Bellway plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,622.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,920.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,773.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,555.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.50 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Bellway p.l.c is a holding company of the Bellway Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. It focuses on providing traditional family housing outside of London and apartments within the London boroughs, in zone 2 and beyond.

