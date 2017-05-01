Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) Earns News Sentiment Score of -0.16

Press coverage about Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of -0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BLCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) opened at 13.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The stock’s market cap is $363.09 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm earned $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.65% and a negative net margin of 19,399.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.75) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Slawin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including hematological cancers and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company uses its chemical induction of dimerization (CID) technology platform to engineer and then control components of the immune system.

