Beiersdorf AG (BEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €88.38 ($96.06).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEI shares. Commerzbank Ag set a €88.00 ($95.65) target price on Beiersdorf AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($95.65) price objective on Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €89.00 ($96.74) price objective on Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($89.13) price objective on Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) opened at 91.441 on Monday. Beiersdorf AG has a 52 week low of €74.16 and a 52 week high of €92.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €89.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.15. The company has a market cap of €20.74 billion and a PE ratio of 29.252.

About Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the production of personal products with focus on cosmetic products manufacture. The Company operates through the two business segments Consumer as well as tesa. The Consumer business segment provides skin and beauty care products and comprises operation of portfolio brands such as NIVEA, Eucerin, Labello, la prairie, Hansaplast and Florena, among others.

