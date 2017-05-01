Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €86.00 ($93.48) price target on Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Commerzbank Ag set a €88.00 ($95.65) target price on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf AG in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €89.00 ($96.74) target price on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf AG presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.89 ($95.53).

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) traded up 0.115% on Friday, hitting €91.441. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of €20.74 billion and a PE ratio of 29.252. The company’s 50 day moving average is €89.31 and its 200 day moving average is €83.15. Beiersdorf AG has a 1-year low of €74.16 and a 1-year high of €92.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/beiersdorf-ag-bei-given-a-86-00-price-target-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc.html.

About Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the production of personal products with focus on cosmetic products manufacture. The Company operates through the two business segments Consumer as well as tesa. The Consumer business segment provides skin and beauty care products and comprises operation of portfolio brands such as NIVEA, Eucerin, Labello, la prairie, Hansaplast and Florena, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.