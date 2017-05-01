Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stake Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) opened at 186.97 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $157.60 and a 12 month high of $187.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.31 and its 200-day moving average is $175.44. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post $9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx-position-increased-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.09.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Sherman sold 31,464 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,664,149.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,361.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.