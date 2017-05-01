Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,440 Shares of McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's Co. were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,656,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,192,172,000 after buying an additional 1,256,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 23,925,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,760,024,000 after buying an additional 260,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 17,132,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,976,412,000 after buying an additional 369,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,142,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,270,000 after buying an additional 94,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $960,307,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 139.93 on Monday. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $110.33 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The firm earned $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC set a $139.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr lowered shares of McDonald's Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.22 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Instinet dropped their target price on shares of McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

In other McDonald's Co. news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.94 per share, for a total transaction of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,017.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

