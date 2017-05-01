Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 54,122 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,357,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 54,122 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up about 3.5% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Blackstone Group worth $99,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) traded up 0.146% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.885. 3,617,171 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.170 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.38 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.15.

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 635,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $19,217,369.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,916.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

