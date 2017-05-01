Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Holds Stake in Brady Corp (BRC)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC maintained its stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Brady Corp were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brady Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,790,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Brady Corp by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,257,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,735,000 after buying an additional 248,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brady Corp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,517,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,997,000 after buying an additional 229,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brady Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,268,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady Corp by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 448,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after buying an additional 131,688 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) traded up 0.706% on Monday, reaching $39.225. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,574 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.376 and a beta of 1.12.

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.59 million. Brady Corp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.51%. Brady Corp’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Brady Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Brady Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Brady Corp news, VP Bentley Curran sold 20,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $825,671.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brady Corp

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

