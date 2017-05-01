Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $508,000 Stake in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.23% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 518,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) traded up 1.60% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,599 shares. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company’s market cap is $289.01 million.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm earned $51.67 million during the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions Inc will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $508,000 Stake in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/beck-mack-oliver-llc-has-508000-stake-in-agrofresh-solutions-inc-agfs.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on AgroFresh Solutions from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc, formerly Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is a developer of agricultural technologies that preserve the freshness and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados and bananas, as well as flowers. The Company’s principal product, The SmartFresh Quality System (SmartFresh), regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene, the naturally occurring plant hormone that triggers ripening in certain fruits and vegetables, through technology.

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.