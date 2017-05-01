Beazley PLC (BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Stockdale Securities

Stockdale Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.71) price target on shares of Beazley PLC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.52) price target on shares of Beazley PLC in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a report on Monday, March 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 365.75 ($4.72).

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) traded up 0.319342% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 439.680328. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 435.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 404.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.27 billion. Beazley PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 321.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 450.20.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £17,480 ($22,569.40). Also, insider Martin Bride sold 141,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.55), for a total value of £607,086.90 ($783,843.64). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,511 shares of company stock valued at $102,497,962.

About Beazley PLC

