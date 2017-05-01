Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 280 Shares of BCE Inc. (BCE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BCE by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,979,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,574,000 after buying an additional 435,088 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in BCE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in BCE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 324,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BCE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,528,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,105,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) traded down 1.47% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.90. 907,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company earned $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post $2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.5316 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

About BCE

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company’s segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Its Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and large enterprise customers across Canada.

