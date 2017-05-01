Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Short Interest Down 7.9% in March

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,592,580 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 1,729,926 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,181 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,691,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,910,000 after buying an additional 702,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $23,112,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $17,223,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,211,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,004,000 after buying an additional 392,904 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $8,414,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) opened at 49.57 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm earned $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

