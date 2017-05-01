Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Given “Neutral” Rating at William Blair

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BECN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) opened at 49.57 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 55.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

