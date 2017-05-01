Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) to “Buy”

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Beacon Roofing has outperformed the Zacks sub-industry’s growth since it reported strong first quarter fiscal results. Beacon Roofing expects revenues to grow in the range of 3–7% year over year in fiscal 2017 and adjusted earnings per share of around $2.33. The company will continue to focus on revenue growth, both organically and through acquisitions while improving margins and operating expense leverage in fiscal 2017. Further, it will benefit from roofing and re-roofing demand. Economic indicators continue to suggest the continued recovery for residential and commercial end markets. The housing backdrop will remain a tailwind in 2017 given that economists are anticipating a low-double digit increase in single-family housing starts and a low to mid-single-digit increase in existing home sales. Further, the company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters.”

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) traded down 1.84% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.57. 321,979 shares of the stock traded hands. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post $2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,211,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,004,000 after buying an additional 392,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,799,000 after buying an additional 103,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,884,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after buying an additional 47,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,959,000 after buying an additional 33,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,691,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,910,000 after buying an additional 702,319 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

