BCE (BCE) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

Press coverage about BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BCE earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) opened at 45.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.38. BCE has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. BCE had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company earned $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BCE will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5316 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BCE (BCE) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bce-bce-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company’s segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Its Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and large enterprise customers across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.