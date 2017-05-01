BB&T Corp Lowers Position in WestRock Co (WRK)

BB&T Corp lowered its stake in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,398 shares during the period. BB&T Corp owned 0.06% of WestRock worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at $117,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at $131,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 29,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advance Capital I Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) traded up 1.03% during trading on Monday, hitting $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,099 shares. WestRock Co has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock Co will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 301.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $66.00 target price on WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In other WestRock news, insider Arnold Stephen Meadows sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $484,516.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,959.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $3,032,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,453,785.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

