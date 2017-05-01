BB&T Corp Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

BB&T Corp reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. BB&T Corp owned 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,283,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,565,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,391,000 after buying an additional 1,342,443 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,693,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,856,000 after buying an additional 996,144 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,245,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,412,000 after buying an additional 920,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 359.5% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,146,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,952,000 after buying an additional 896,715 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.81. 1,231,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $105.72. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Argus initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

