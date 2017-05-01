BB&T Corp Acquires 826 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. BB&T Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,988,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,890,000 after buying an additional 4,350,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 131.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,111,000 after buying an additional 2,353,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,843,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 386,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,827,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,365,000 after buying an additional 372,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) traded down 0.05% during trading on Monday, hitting $82.77. 1,193,311 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $87.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business earned $506.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post $3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Verisk Analytics to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, CFO Eva F. Huston sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $1,044,876.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Coyne sold 50,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $4,182,929.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,650.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

