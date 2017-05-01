BB&T Co. (BBT) Stake Lowered by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in BB&T Co. were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BB&T Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T Co. by 18.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BB&T Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T Co. during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) traded up 0.63% during trading on Monday, hitting $43.45. 995,405 shares of the company traded hands. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73.

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. BB&T Co. had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post $2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. BB&T Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

BBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of BB&T Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of BB&T Co. from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BB&T Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of BB&T Co. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 53,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,324,371.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,406 shares of company stock worth $2,941,045 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BB&T Co. Company Profile

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

