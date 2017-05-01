BB&T Co. (BBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. BB&T Co. had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm earned $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) traded up 0.93% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.58. 3,643,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.05. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. BB&T Co.’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBT shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of BB&T Co. in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of BB&T Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of BB&T Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of BB&T Co. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BB&T Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bbt-co-bbt-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday-updated.html.

In related news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 2,812 shares of BB&T Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $135,172.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 53,594 shares of BB&T Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $2,324,371.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,406 shares of company stock worth $2,941,045. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BB&T Co.

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.