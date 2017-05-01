Bayer AG (BAYN) Given a €107.00 Price Target at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc set a €107.00 ($116.30) target price on Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BAYN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($122.83) target price on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Commerzbank Ag set a €118.00 ($128.26) target price on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.95 ($123.86).

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) traded up 0.632% on Friday, hitting €113.463. The stock had a trading volume of 10,397 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €107.05 and a 200 day moving average of €99.90. The stock has a market cap of €93.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.857. Bayer AG has a 12 month low of €83.87 and a 12 month high of €114.03.

