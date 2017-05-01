Baxter International Inc to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (BAX)

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baxter International in a research note issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baxter International from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) opened at 55.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $225,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,120 shares of company stock worth $867,470. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Baxter International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 71,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,091,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Baxter International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 17,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Baxter International by 653.8% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 170,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 148,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Baxter International by 6,732.0% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 539,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after buying an additional 531,831 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

