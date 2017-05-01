Baxter International Inc (BAX) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Cowen and Company

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00. Cowen and Company’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Baxter International from $50.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Leerink Swann raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baxter International from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) opened at 55.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.77. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Baxter International had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $225,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,120 shares of company stock worth $867,470. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Baxter International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 71,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $81,091,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Baxter International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 17,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Baxter International by 653.8% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 170,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 148,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Baxter International by 6,732.0% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 539,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,343,000 after buying an additional 531,831 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

