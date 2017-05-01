Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc (BAX) Target Price at $54.50

Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.11.
BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday. Leerink Swann raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
In related news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $213,186.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,120 shares of company stock worth $867,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) opened at 55.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.77.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Baxter International had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.
