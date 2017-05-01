Basf Se (BAS) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Citigroup Inc Analysts

Citigroup Inc set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Basf Se (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank Ag set a €90.10 ($97.93) price target on Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($71.74) price target on Basf Se and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Societe Generale set a €102.00 ($110.87) price target on Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €90.60 ($98.47).
Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) traded down 0.409% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €89.831. 7,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of €82.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.370. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €90.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.53. Basf Se has a 1-year low of €63.30 and a 1-year high of €94.15.
About Basf Se
BASF SE is a chemical company. The Company operates through five segments, which include Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals, Monomers and Intermediates divisions. The Performance Products segment consists of the Dispersions & Pigments, Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health, and Performance Chemicals divisions.
