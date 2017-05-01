Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a C$30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Barrick Gold Corp from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on Barrick Gold Corp from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Barrick Gold Corp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.13.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) opened at 22.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

In other news, insider Mark Francis Hill purchased 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.58 per share, with a total value of C$232,354.74. Also, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, with a total value of C$508,517.50.

About Barrick Gold Corp

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

