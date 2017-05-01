Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Short Interest Down 12.2% in March

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,402 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 88,167 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley acquired 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.30 per share, for a total transaction of $157,004.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,777.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) opened at 57.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $418.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

Separately, TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc (BBSI) is a provider of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. The Company has developed a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

