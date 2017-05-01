Barrett Asset Management LLC Maintains Position in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Barrett Asset Management LLC held its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 782.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 446,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,878,000 after buying an additional 396,250 shares in the last quarter. Agran Libbie increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Agran Libbie now owns 53,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) traded up 2.03% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,955,498 shares. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.93 and a 200-day moving average of $180.00. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $229.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 39.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post $6.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.25%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $247.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

