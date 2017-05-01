Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $19.575 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for about 1.6% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 105,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 103,750 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,357 shares. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $84.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.15%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 60.12%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.68.

In related news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 219,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $17,525,740.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,546,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $44,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,348.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,398 shares of company stock worth $51,730,186 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

