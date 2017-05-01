Barrett Asset Management LLC Continues to Hold Stake in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Barrett Asset Management LLC continued to hold its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ResMed by 30.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) traded up 1.37% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,982 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.82. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $514.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.84 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 16.48%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 7,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $488,093.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,772 shares of company stock worth $7,088,783 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

