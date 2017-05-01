Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $90-92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.71 million.Barracuda Networks also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.73-0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barracuda Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Barracuda Networks from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barracuda Networks from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Shares of Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) traded up 0.34% on Monday, reaching $20.40. 13,952 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. Barracuda Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.37 and a beta of 3.43.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barracuda Networks had a negative return on equity of 101.22% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $89.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barracuda Networks Inc will post $0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barracuda Networks news, SVP Michael D. Hughes sold 4,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $98,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael D. Perone sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $78,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,900,045 shares in the company, valued at $93,601,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,696 shares of company stock worth $15,193,923 over the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barracuda Networks Company Profile

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

